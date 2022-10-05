Nintendo has updated eShop rules on adult content, publisher says

Nintendo has quietly tightened up its policies regarding the release of adult games on Switch, a publisher has said.

In a recent Twitter thread (thanks, Nintendo Everything), adult game publisher Gamuzumi told fans it had heard back from Nintendo after facing an unexpected delay in the launch of its most recent title, Hot Tentacles Shooter.

According to Gamuzumi, which describes itself as a "boutique publisher focused on releasing mature or 'ecchi' [softcore hentai] titles", Nintendo has now ruled that games featuring topless anime women are no longer allowed.

This decision, Gamuzumi said, has also blocked the launch of another of its games: Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle.

"We received an answer from Nintendo and now we have a confirmation that they do not allow uncensored boobs on their consoles now," Gamuzumi wrote. "Basically, obscene content could damage the brand and infringe its policies."

In a follow-up tweet, Gamuzumi said it would now censor its games and try to submit them to Nintendo for release on Switch once again.

"We'll try to send the games without nudity for approval again and see what they say and update the thread if necessary. It's a shame that now, all consoles have restrictions about nudity content, this probably will affect not only our games but also games from other publishers/devs, at least, we still can release the games censored."

Nintendo has, perhaps surprisingly, allowed the release of several games featuring adult content or risqué themes in the past.

Nintendo Switch game Hentai Uni, which has a PEGI 16 rating for nudity and sexual innuendo, reportedly features topless anime characters. Its release in April this year raised eyebrows, as it was accompanied by the tagline that it was "a puzzle game that can be played with one hand".

Another Nintendo Switch game - Fantasy Tavern Sextet - is meanwhile rated PEGI 12 for sexual innuendo. Released in 2020, its description promises: "You'll laugh! You'll cry! Set against the backdrop of a fantasy world's tavern, this slightly naughty, slapstick love-harem drama is about to begin!"

Eurogamer has contacted Nintendo for comment on its policies, but is yet to hear back.