Nexus Mods removes anti-gay Baldur's Gate 3 mod

Nexus Mods has removed a mod which changed the gender of a character in a same-sex relationship in Baldur's Gate 3 and banned the account which uploaded it.

The mod, called Ser Aylin (no longer available on Nexus Mods but a version has been archived on Wayback Machine), targets Dame Aylin and turns her into a "fully immersive male version" of herself by changing her model, using AI to alter the voice performance of actor Helen Keeley, and changing NPC dialogue lines.

Following Ser Aylin's upload by user Yedlike to Nexus Mods on 3rd December, Baldur's Gate 3 fans protested against the mod and asked others to not support it, noting it's part of a larger mod pack called No Alphabets. On 4th December, Nexus banned Yedlike for violating its community rules.

"This appears to be a throwaway account created to upload a mod that attempts to skirt our community guidelines," Nexus said in its ban notice. The site further supported its decision to remove the mod and Yedlike, stating it stands for inclusivity and diversity and "will take action" against anyone uploading mods which are against these values. "We have a right to choose what content we do and do not want to host on our platform," Nexus concluded.

The No Alphabets mod pack has not been uploaded to Nexus Mods, but can be easily found hosted on a different site by Googling. The description from its creator shows the true intent of the pack - to ensure "gender and sexuality of world NPCs match medieval status quo" by erasing any LGBTQ+ characters. The same creator has another mod which "revamps" Wyll to make him white.

Dame Aylin is revealed to be in a relationship with the cleric Isobel during Act 2 of Baldur's Gate 3.