New Rugrats game coming to NES over 40 years after console's Japanese release

The NES released in Japan 40 years ago, but a new Rugrats game is on the way to Nintendo's old console next year.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a classic mascot platformer based on the 90s Nickelodeon TV series coming to PC, consoles, and the NES.

The game is presented in retro 8-bit graphics, though modern versions will also include a HD graphics option to toggle on a smooth hand-drawn look.

Rugrats Adventures in Gameland

It'll also include both single-player and two-player co-op modes, and feature cameos from beloved characters like Angelica, Cynthia, and Spike.

The game was shown at the MIX Showcase, with Limited Run Games publishing physical editions of the game. MIX confirmed to VGC that the NES version will be released.

As Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil, players will power through high-speed chases, sneak around as a baby-stack trench coat, and destroy buildings on TV as Reptar. This is bringing back memories (and making me feel very old).

Nintendo officially ended support for the NES in 2007, but as Eurogamer reported in 2017 there are still plenty of people making NES games.