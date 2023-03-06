New Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi announced

A new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game has been announced by Bandai Namco.

This will be the fourth in the fighting game series based on the popular anime, following Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 released in 2007 for the PS2 and Wii.

A new teaser trailer for the game was released, with footage from previous games leading up to the reveal.

Not much is shown in the trailer beyond some snazzy visuals of lead character Goku transforming.

It's unclear when we'll find out more information, or when the game will be released.

The Budokai Tenkaichi games are known for their anime visuals, 3D combat, and epic aerial battles.

More recently, Dragon Ball FighterZ released to critical acclaim in 2018. That was followed by the RPG Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which was fun but less successful than its fighting counterparts.