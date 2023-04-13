Never Alone and Beyond Blue are next week's free Epic Store games

Epic has revealed the next batch of weekly freebies heading to the Epic Games Store, with developer E-Line Media's BAFTA-winning Never Alone and its acclaimed oceanic follow-up Beyond Blue both set to go free next Thursday, 20th April.

Never Alone (also known as Kisima Ingitchuna) tells the tale of an Iñupiat girl named Nuna and her Arctic fox as they search for the source of an eternal blizzard in order to save their village from starvation - a quest presented as a narrative platformer playable both solo and in co-op.

While an enjoyable adventure in its own right, Never Alone is perhaps equally notable for its educational elements, with the game - which was made in collaboration with the Iñupiat community and narrated by a storyteller in the spoken Iñupiaq language - incorporating videos of the Alaska Native community sharing stories of their culture and the Arctic world.

Watch on YouTube Never Alone launch trailer.

As for Beyond Blue, it takes a similarly educational approach, sending players - as a member of a newly formed research team - on a near-future adventure set deep beneath the ocean.

Taking place across eight different deep-sea dives, Beyond Blue gives players access to a range of technology to help them learn more about life beneath the waves, whether that be by tracking sea creatures or unravelling other mysteries. It also features 16 mini-documentaries combining interviews with leading ocean experts and original footage.

Watch on YouTube Beyond Blue gameplay trailer.

Never Alone and Beyond Blue can both be added to your Epic Games Store library from Thursday, 20th April to Thursday, 27th April, at which point another batch of freebies will take their place. Before that, though, there's still time to grab Epic's current offers: medieval slasher Mordhau and the early access version of co-op dinosaur shooter Second Extinction.