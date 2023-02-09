If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netflix account share compromise means paying for users you don't live with

"We know there's been a lot of confusion."

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Netflix.

Netflix has announced plans to begin charging you extra if you regularly share your account with users outside of your home.

Users outside your "primary location" will require an "extra member sub account", starting now in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, and elsewhere in the world "more broadly in the coming months".

Sub accounts will cost less than a standard subscription - though more than it currently costs to share your password with family and friends. In addition, the pricing seems to vary from country to country, at €4/month in Portugal but €6/month in Spain.

Watch on YouTube
Netflix's The Witcher prequel Blood Origin slipped out at Christmas.

Netflix has finalised its plans after several weeks of uncertainty - largely caused by its announcement and quick U-turn on plans to actively block devices not connected to your account's primary location each month.

Even with this new announcement, much remains unclear. How will Netflix enforce these changes? Will signing up for sub accounts be - initially, at least - a voluntary move?

For some time now, Netflix has taken the stance that your account should be for one household only - though it is only now taking steps to clamp down on those who don't play by its rules.

In January, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters admitted to Variety that the company expected some "cancel reaction" to its impending anti-account sharing changes, and that it would "not be a universally popular move".

The changes are designed to be a "gentle nudge" to those who don't pay, Peters concluded, though it's easy to see how some level of account sharing could remain.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch