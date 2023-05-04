Narrative game festival LudoNarraCon now live on Steam with dev talks, demos, and more

LudoNarraCon, the narrative-game-focused digital festival organised by publisher Fellow Traveller, has returned to Steam for a four-day programme of panels, demos, and discounts.

2023 marks the fourth consecutive year LudoNarraCon has taken place, with proceedings now underway on Steam and continuing until Monday, 8th May. 15 panels and fireside chats about narrative games and development will feature throughout, covering a wide range of topics.

These include a conversation with Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert, plus discussions on forming meaningful relationships in games, using system-based writing to make player choices have a more lasting impact, telling stories in subtle and surprising ways, the importance of world-building and creating tension, creating narrative in survival games, and more. A full schedule of developer panels and chats can be found on Steam.

Alongside all that, LudoNarraCon will feature 36 playable demos, ranging from the acclaimed, already released likes of Roadwarden, Norco, and The Case of the Golden Idol, to upcoming titles. The latter include demos for David Gaider's role-playing musical Stray Gods, Failbetter's Mask of the Rose, Dontnod's Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, and the ever-delightful Rusty Lake's recently announced Underground Blossom.

And rounding things out, expect discounts on over 140 narrative-focused games.