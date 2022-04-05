If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

My Time at Portia sequel sets early access release date

And it's not farm off.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

My Time at Sandrock, the upcoming follow-up to My Time at Portia, will launch in early access via Steam and Epic Game Store on 26th May.

Sandrock looks to follow a similar path to its gentle farming and life simulation predecessor, though this time set in sandier frontier-esque surroundings.

You'll need to tame the desert through cultivation of crops and construction of civic buildings, while winning over the local community and levelling up your friendships. Mining, cave exploration and combat also feature, alongside expanded customisation options for your home. Here's a new trailer:

Watch on YouTube

Console versions are yet to be announced, though did follow on later for My Time at Portia.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch