My Time at Portia sequel sets early access release date

My Time at Sandrock, the upcoming follow-up to My Time at Portia, will launch in early access via Steam and Epic Game Store on 26th May.

Sandrock looks to follow a similar path to its gentle farming and life simulation predecessor, though this time set in sandier frontier-esque surroundings.

You'll need to tame the desert through cultivation of crops and construction of civic buildings, while winning over the local community and levelling up your friendships. Mining, cave exploration and combat also feature, alongside expanded customisation options for your home. Here's a new trailer:

Console versions are yet to be announced, though did follow on later for My Time at Portia.