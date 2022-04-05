My Time at Portia sequel sets early access release date

My Time at Portia sequel sets early access release dateAnd it's not farm off.
My Time at Sandrock, the upcoming follow-up to My Time at Portia, will launch in early access via Steam and Epic Game Store on 26th May.
Sandrock looks to follow a similar path to its gentle farming and life simulation predecessor, though this time set in sandier frontier-esque surroundings.
You'll need to tame the desert through cultivation of crops and construction of civic buildings, while winning over the local community and levelling up your friendships. Mining, cave exploration and combat also feature, alongside expanded customisation options for your home. Here's a new trailer:
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.