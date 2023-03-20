More 2K Lego racing game details surface

Further details of 2K Games' unannounced Lego racing game have appeared online, this time accompanied by an official-sounding title and a set of screenshots.

The project is apparently titled Lego 2K Drive, and reportedly features short "Mario Kart-style" races where your vehicle changes automatically across terrain while driving.

Images posted to reddit show courses with various Lego themes, such as a race through a spooky biome, and an area that looks like the Wild West.

Watch on YouTube Lego 2K Drive marks another major Lego game not developed by TT Games, the studio behind licensed fare such as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

If word of a 2K-made Lego racing game sounds familiar, that's because it tallies with a previous report from February 2022 which claimed the WWE and NBA publisher was working on a series of Lego sports titles.

At the time, the report claimed this partnership would begin with a football game developed by Sackboy: A Big Adventure studio Sumo Digital, for launch alongside the 2022 World Cup. Clearly that did not (yet) transpire.

Then there was word of an open-world racing game for 2023, developed by WWE 2K22 outfit Visual Concepts - which sounds like this.

The report concluded by mentioning that a third sports title was also planned.

2K Games is yet to publicly announce a partnership with Lego, but it would come at a time when Lego is known to be exploring big budget video game possibilities beyond those of its typical line of licensed titles, such as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which are made by British studio TT Games.

Last year, Lego announced a major partnership with Fortnite maker Epic Games - the fruits of which also remain under wraps.