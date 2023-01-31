If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Monument Valley developer's Desta: The Memories Between headed to Switch and PC

Dreamy.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Desta key artwork of ball game

Desta: The Memories Between, the latest game from Monument Valley developers ustwo games, is on its way to Switch and PC this April.

The game was first released last September, on mobile via the Netflix app.

This new release, coming on 26th April, will be a revised version titled the "Dream Team Edition" and will include extra features.

Watch on YouTube
Desta: The Memories Between

Shortcuts will be available for story-focused gamers; a Challenge Mode will add unique challenges outside of the core game; and Nightmare Mode will offer ultra hard gameplay.

That's on top of the base game and major content updates, plus a 52-page digital art book and game soundtrack.

The game is a roguelike that sees its non-binary protagonist exploring a multi-dimensional dream world and playing a tactical, physics-based ball game.

"We're really excited to bring Desta to new platforms. Even more players will be able to enjoy its story, gameplay and characters, falling even deeper into Desta's dream with our Dream Team Edition. We've packed this bundle with so many new abilities, characters, game modes and more - I can't wait for our community to get their hands on it in the coming weeks," said lead designer Joel Beardshaw.

In addition, ustwo games is partnering with national charity UK Youth on an initiative to help young people fight the cost of living crisis over the next year. That includes a donation of £81,000 as grants to local youth organisations, plus £27,000 of unrestricted funding.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch