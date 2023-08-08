Microsoft's £1/$1 Xbox Game Pass offer cut from a month to 14 days

Microsoft has changed its popular £1/$1 monthly trial offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC, to now only grant access for 14 days.

The monthly trial offer was only relaunched by Microsoft in July, after it was removed back in March. At the time, Microsoft said it was "evaluating different marketing promotions".

Now, just a month later - and after a price increase for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - Xbox fans have spotted that the trial has been altered to last just 14 days - less than half the time it used to (thanks XGP).

Otherwise, the trial remains the same, with £1 or $1 giving you access to the full catalogue of either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass titles.

Once either trial period lapses, you'll then be signed up to a recurring monthly subscription. As a reminder, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £13 a month. PC Game Pass costs £8. Xbox Live Gold (soon to be rebranded as Xbox Game Pass Core) costs £7. And the regular ol' Xbox Game Pass costs £9.

The Xbox Game Pass £1/$1 trial, before and after. | Image credit: Eurogamer

Eurogamer has contacted Microsoft for more details on the altered offer, and has asked if this is a permanent change.

As a reminder, Xbox Games with Gold is ending, to be replaced by Game Pass Core on 14th September. It will offer a smaller catalogue of titles to pick from, but without the promise of new first-party games on day one (so no Starfield).