If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft wants Sony to divulge confidential business details in FTC lawsuit

Subpoena issued.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

As part of the ongoing FTC lawsuit against Microsoft's buyout of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has served Sony a subpoena to divulge confidential business details.

It means Sony may be forced to reveal confidential information on its future plans it would likely prefer to keep quiet.

The subpoena was issued on 17th January with a response date of 20th January, though this has been extended until 27th January for Sony to "move to limit or quash or otherwise respond to the subpoena".

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: What to look forward to in 2023!

"Negotiations between SIE and Microsoft as to the scope of SIE's production and a discovery schedule are ongoing," reads the official filing, as reported by VGC.

How Sony responds will be known by the end of the week.

The subpoena comes as part of the United States government's Federal Trade Commission suing to block Microsoft's $69bn USD acquisition of Activision Blizzard, with claims it could suppress the competition.

"We continue to believe that this deal will expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers," Microsoft's vice chair and president Brad Smith said in a statement. "We have been committed since Day One to addressing competition concerns, including by offering earlier this week proposed concessions to the FTC."

In its response to the FTC, Microsoft claimed the lawsuit was unconstitutional as it violated the Fifth Amendment. It later admitted this was a mistake.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch