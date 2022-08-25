Microsoft responds to PlayStation 5 price hike news

Following Sony's announcement that it will be raising the price of PlayStation 5 in select countries, Microsoft has responded to the news, merely noting that existing Xbox Series X/S prices remain the same.

Sony announced it would be increasing the cost of PlayStation 5 - in response to "high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends" - earlier today, with the price hike impacting most markets around the world, effective immediately.

That increase affects both the disc and disc-less models of PS5, and equates to £30 in the UK and €50 in Europe - with similar bumps occurring in Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada, but not the US for the time being.

Watch on YouTube Breaking Newscast: Sony raises PS5 price.

In response to requests for comment following today's PS5 news, Microsoft shared its own statement to Eurogamer, saying, "We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options."

It also noted that, despite Sony's price hike, the "Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains from £249.99 and the Xbox Series X is from £449.99."

That doesn't, of course, rule out Microsoft following Sony's lead in the future, but, as industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls wrote earlier today, it seems likely Microsoft will first want to "take advantage of Sony's increase to push its 'value' message, especially around the Xbox Series S, Game Pass and its All Access offer as we enter the holiday shopping season" before making any similar pricing moves.