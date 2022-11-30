Microsoft is selling mini hoodies for Xbox controllers

"It's the time of year where you may want to cozy up with a nice hoodie." Yup, here in the northern hemisphere we are officially entering the wintery season. "This winter don't let your controllers feel left out with a mini controller hoodie."

... Eh?

Feeling the freeze? Well, Microsoft wants you to think about how your hardware is doing, because it is selling mini hoodies for your Xbox controllers.

Yes, I don't know why either. You can buy them in black or white and they come in "one size". That is, Xbox Series X/S controller size. Its features include 100 percent polyester composition and ,most importantly of all, a zipper and "tiny arm holes for your controller". On the back of them is the Xbox logo.

I find the head space of the hoodie quite haunting. Like I would need to stick a bobblehead on top of my controller so it peeks out. It shouldn't be empty up there. I guess the arm holes for the grips are a cute touch.

All in all, it makes the controller look extremely impractical to use, and I'm not sure at what other times you'd be wanting to keep a controller warm other than when you're playing.

For whatever reason, people are buying them, because the first batch of the hoodies sold out. Pre-orders are still open, until 15th December, and the next batch will ship in mid-February. If you also want to kit out your Xbox controller, you can put in a pre-order on the Xbox Gear shop. It'll set you back £21.95 (or $24.99), which is probably equivalent to a couple hours of central heating in the UK.