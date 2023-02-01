Microsoft delisting range of top Xbox 360 games from console's marketplace

Xbox 360 owners, beware. A range of top titles from Microsoft's aging console will be removed from sale from the Xbox 360 Marketplace this month, beginning on 7th February.

The exact number of games and range of titles affected varies by country, though here in the UK it includes blockbusters such as Mass Effect 2, Dark Souls and various Assassin's Creed entries, including Brotherhood, 3 and 4: Black Flag.

A selection of smaller-sized classics are also impacted, including Limbo, Spelunky, Castle Crashers and Peggle 2. All will be removed from digital sale.

Importantly, it's worth noting that these games will not be removed from sale on later Xbox consoles. You'll still be able purchase and play these games via Xbox backwards compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Additionally, it's worth flagging that though these games may be removed from sale on Xbox 360, you can still continue to play any you have previously purchased and downloaded - or indeed any you have a disc-based copy of.

Xbox 360 owners can check which games will be affected in their region via Microsoft's support site.

Here in the UK, the list of titles to be removed from sale on Xbox 360 is as follows: