If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft delisting range of top Xbox 360 games from console's marketplace

Including Dark Souls, Mass Effect 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Xbox 360 owners, beware. A range of top titles from Microsoft's aging console will be removed from sale from the Xbox 360 Marketplace this month, beginning on 7th February.

The exact number of games and range of titles affected varies by country, though here in the UK it includes blockbusters such as Mass Effect 2, Dark Souls and various Assassin's Creed entries, including Brotherhood, 3 and 4: Black Flag.

A selection of smaller-sized classics are also impacted, including Limbo, Spelunky, Castle Crashers and Peggle 2. All will be removed from digital sale.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: What to look forward to in 2023!

Importantly, it's worth noting that these games will not be removed from sale on later Xbox consoles. You'll still be able purchase and play these games via Xbox backwards compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Additionally, it's worth flagging that though these games may be removed from sale on Xbox 360, you can still continue to play any you have previously purchased and downloaded - or indeed any you have a disc-based copy of.

Xbox 360 owners can check which games will be affected in their region via Microsoft's support site.

Here in the UK, the list of titles to be removed from sale on Xbox 360 is as follows:

  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
  • Assassin's Creed 3
  • Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
  • Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
  • Blood of the Werewolf
  • Blue Dragon
  • Breakdown
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts
  • Castle Crashers
  • Cloning Clyde
  • Counter-Strike: GO
  • Dark Souls
  • Darksiders 2
  • Daytona USA
  • Defense Grid
  • Eets: Chowdown
  • Far Cry 2
  • Final Fight: DblImpact
  • Iron Brigade
  • Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
  • Jet Set Radio
  • Left 4 Dead
  • Left 4 Dead 2
  • Limbo
  • Lost Odyssey
  • Mass Effect 2
  • Monopoly Deal
  • Mutant Blobs Attack
  • N+
  • Outpost Kaloki X
  • Peggle 2
  • Phantom Breaker:Battle Grounds
  • Prince of Persia
  • R.U.S.E.
  • Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
  • Skate 2
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Spelunky
  • Splinter Cell Conviction
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars KOTOR 2
  • The Orange Box
  • The Raven Episode 1

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch