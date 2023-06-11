Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Microsoft announces 1TB Xbox Series S model

Launches 1st September.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Microsoft has just announced a new model of the Xbox Series S with an 1TB SSD. Oh, and it's coloured black.

This fresh model launches on 1st September, Xbox chief Phil Spencer announced tonight at the Xbox Showcase. It's priced at $349, which is $50 more than the standard Xbox Series S at $299.

We're checking to find UK pricing and release details right now.

Watch on YouTube
Microsoft said it had heard the feedback on the current Xbox Series S' existing SSD memory size - 512GB - which gets filled quickly. Add-on SSD memory cards are available, of course, but do not come cheap.

It remains to be seen if the existing Xbox Series S will remain available, or will be replaced entirely.

Not got an Xbox Series console yet? If so, does this appeal to you?

