Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have "very little downtime" when fast travelling

During this evening's Sony State of Play, Insomniac Games revealed some more information about next month's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ahead of its release on 20th October.

The game's map has almost doubled in size, with the addition of the Queens and Brooklyn boroughs of New York City. To help Peter and Miles swing across the larger map, they can now use web wings to traverse faster. The game uses a new fast travel system which is unlocked through the district progress systesm, and Insomniac says players will experience "very little downtime" when using fast travel.

The HUD for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 looks more organic, as markers for activities and quests players have already discovered will appear across New York City. This is explained in-game as AR technology in the lenses of the Spider-Masks which, given the technology already used by characters in the Spider-Man universe, Peter and Miles probably sorely need.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Expanded Marvel's New York

Speaking of suits, completing activities will unlock customisation for Spider-Suits. Some citizens may specifically request a certain Spider-Man for a quest, whilst others can be completed using either Peter or Miles. The game apparently includes 65 suits from the comics, movies, and some original designs. In total, there'll be 200 different ways to outfit your Spider-Man. The switch between Peter and Miles in the open-world will be "almost" instant, Insomniac said.

Insomniac also teased that some quests will lead to "a climactic showdown with Marvel villains not yet seen in this Spider-Man universe", spoken over some footage of that very hench Venom. Who else might we see popping up in the game?

A digital deluxe version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up for pre-order, and includes several suit designs, additional photo mode items, and two skill points at the beginning of the game. The digital deluxe version also includes the pre-order bonuses (early unlock for the Web Grabber gadget and a suit each for Peter and Miles, and three skill points). It'll cost you £79.99 on the PlayStation Store, £10 more than the standard edition at £69.99.