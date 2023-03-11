If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Live-service shooter Lemnis Gate will shut down in July

"We've truly loved seeing your passion for the game."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Tactical first-person shooter, Lemnis Gate, is closing down.

Whilst the shooter was only released in September 2021, developer Ratloop Game partnered with publisher Frontier to confirm the closure, saying the game will be pulled from sale on 11th April 2023, and shut down completely on 11th July 2023.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

"We want to thank you all for your support with Lemnis Gate, joining us for many incredible rounds in the loop," the statement said - the game's first Steam update since December 2021. "We've truly loved seeing your passion for the game, the mind-bending strategies you created and how you embraced this innovative twist on the FPS genre.

"Lemnis Gate has been an ambitious project that we are privileged to have brought to life together, so it's with sadness that we share this news today."

A quick look at the shooter's performance on SteamDB offers some insight behind the decision; peaking with just 802 concurrent players, the game seemingly never got off the ground, and currently struggles to attract more than half a dozen players at any one time.

Interestingly, the game's Twitch viewership has been stagnating, too, but yesterday's announcement has seen a spike in interest.

The post concludes that whilst console players will "still be able to access local multiplayer and training modes" after the July 2023 shutdown, "PC players will be unable to play beyond that point".

"We want to thank you all once again for your support and joining us on this journey."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch