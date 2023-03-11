Live-service shooter Lemnis Gate will shut down in July

Tactical first-person shooter, Lemnis Gate, is closing down.

Whilst the shooter was only released in September 2021, developer Ratloop Game partnered with publisher Frontier to confirm the closure, saying the game will be pulled from sale on 11th April 2023, and shut down completely on 11th July 2023.

"We want to thank you all for your support with Lemnis Gate, joining us for many incredible rounds in the loop," the statement said - the game's first Steam update since December 2021. "We've truly loved seeing your passion for the game, the mind-bending strategies you created and how you embraced this innovative twist on the FPS genre.

"Lemnis Gate has been an ambitious project that we are privileged to have brought to life together, so it's with sadness that we share this news today."

A quick look at the shooter's performance on SteamDB offers some insight behind the decision; peaking with just 802 concurrent players, the game seemingly never got off the ground, and currently struggles to attract more than half a dozen players at any one time.

Interestingly, the game's Twitch viewership has been stagnating, too, but yesterday's announcement has seen a spike in interest.

The post concludes that whilst console players will "still be able to access local multiplayer and training modes" after the July 2023 shutdown, "PC players will be unable to play beyond that point".

"We want to thank you all once again for your support and joining us on this journey."