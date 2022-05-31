Little Big Adventure 1 & 2 get cloud saves, controller support, achievements and more in new update

Adeline Software's much-loved Little Big Adventure series can now be enjoyed with a welcome selection of modern day niceties - including cloud saves, controller support, and Steam achievements - thanks to a brand-new update on Steam.

The original Little Big Adventure - an evocative blend of platforming, puzzling, and exploration that followed young hero Twinsen as he attempted to escape evil dictator Dr. FunFrock - released back in 1994 and was followed by a sequel three years later. Needless to say, at now over a quarter of a century old, both were decidedly lacking in modern day polish.

Developer 2.21, which now owns the rights to the series (and counts Little Big Adventure co-creator Didier Chanfray as a founder), announced it would be upgrading Little Big Adventure 1 & 2 back in March, although there was no estimated time of arrival for its enhancements.

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Classic Trailer.

That work, though, is finally complete, and both games now featuring controller support, Steam achievements, Steam cloud saving, in-menu language selection, input remapping, windowed support, a hit by walls toggle, and a New Game+. The latter mode enables players start a play-through using end-game items like the Sabre, Protopack and Magic Level 4.

All these new additions have now been added to the Classic versions of Little Big Adventure 1 & 2 on Steam (now officially now known as Twinsen's Little Big Adventure to avoid confusion with Sony's Little Big Planet) in a free update that'll be making its way to GoG and Luna "very soon". Owners can also play Retro Editions of each game - basically, the original versions more or less as they were on release - by downloading them as free DLC.

Alongside its work on sprucing up Little Big Adventure's original outings, 2.21 is also looking to revisit the series in a new "reboot" - although it sounds like that project is still some way off.