LG TV owners: get yourself a three-month subscription of Stadia Pro for free

LG TV owners: get yourself a three-month subscription of Stadia Pro for freeUnless you have a perfectly good console, I guess.
Have you bought a brand-new LG television recently? Perhaps you picked one up during last month's Prime Day sales. Or maybe you are overdue an upgrade to make full use of your shiny new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.
Either way, Google, ever desperate to prove Stadia is still alive and kicking, is offering new LG TV owners a free three-month subscription to Stadia Pro.
The Stadia app launched last year on LG TVs and supports any model from 2020 onwards.
As for Stadia Pro, there are some pretty solid games in the library, including Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3 and Baldur's Gate 3.
All you need is a controller and a fairly reliable internet connection and you're good to go.
The offer is available in the UK, US, and most of Europe (where Stadia is available). You'll have until 31st January 2023 to redeem it.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.