LG TV owners: get yourself a three-month subscription of Stadia Pro for free

Have you bought a brand-new LG television recently? Perhaps you picked one up during last month's Prime Day sales. Or maybe you are overdue an upgrade to make full use of your shiny new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Either way, Google, ever desperate to prove Stadia is still alive and kicking, is offering new LG TV owners a free three-month subscription to Stadia Pro.

The Stadia app launched last year on LG TVs and supports any model from 2020 onwards.

As for Stadia Pro, there are some pretty solid games in the library, including Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Hitman 3 and Baldur's Gate 3.

All you need is a controller and a fairly reliable internet connection and you're good to go.

The offer is available in the UK, US, and most of Europe (where Stadia is available). You'll have until 31st January 2023 to redeem it.