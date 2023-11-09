If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lego football game 2K Goooal! pops up on PlayStation Store

Announcement still to be kicked off.

A squad of Lego minifigures dressed in football kits face the camera for a team photo - this is artwork for a Lego World Cup toy set.
Image credit: Lego / Eurogamer
Unannounced football game Lego 2K Goooal! has leaked yet again, this time with official artwork via a listing on the PlayStation Store.

It's the first time we've got an impression of how the game will look, with fantasy Lego characters such as a knight and a pirate with a peg-leg, and what looks like a dragon flying through the sky.

The artwork was spotted on the PlayStation Store and shared on social media by industry analyst MauroNL, who noted that the product's page had since been deleted.

2K and Lego are yet to announce the next game in their multi-title partnership, which began with the launch of this year's Lego 2K Drive back in May.

But we've known about the existence of Lego 2K Goooal! (yes, it has three O's) since it was leaked last year, reportedly being developed by UK studio Sumo Digital, of Sonic Racing and LittleBigPlanet 3 fame.

That report stated the game had originally been intended to arrive before last year's World Cup. It's unclear why this did not occur.

More recently, we've seen Lego 2K Goooal! pop up on the Korean game ratings website in June, and then the Taiwanese ratings board in July, where it was listed for launch on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Eurogamer has previously asked 2K for comment, but not heard back.

