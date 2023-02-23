Legendary football commentator John Motson dies aged 77

Legendary commentator John Motson has died aged 77.

"It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today (Thursday)," said a statement from Motson's family, published by the BBC.

"John Motson was the voice of a footballing generation - steering us through the twists and turns of FA Cup runs, the highs and lows of World Cups and, of course, Saturday nights on Match of the Day," said BBC director-general Tim Davie.

"Like all the greats behind the mic, John had the right words, at the right time, for all the big moments."

While Motson is best known for his real-world football commentary, he has a long list of video game credits, mainly for EA Sports' FIFA series. Motson's video game audio work stretches all the way back to 1995's FIFA Soccer 96.

Motson announced his retirement in September 2017, having commentated on 10 World Cups and 29 FA Cup finals.

He is survived by his wife Anne and son Frederick.

Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died. A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He'll be very much missed. RIP Motty. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2023