Koei Tecmo and EA will reveal Wild Hearts hunting game this week

Koei Tecmo's Omega Force is set to reveal Wild Hearts, its next game, on 28th September.

The developer, known for the Dynasty Warriors games, is working with EA on the new project described as "the next great hunting game" by EA earlier this month.

We now know the game is called Wild Hearts; a reveal trailer will premiere on YouTube.

"Prepare for an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan," reads the video description.

The game is an original IP and a "truly AAA experience", with similarities to the Monster Hunter games.

It will be published by the EA Originals label, responsible for It Takes Two and Knockout City.

Judging by the success of Capcom's Monster Hunter series, it's no wonder other developers are eyeing it up for inspiration.