Jade Raymond's studio Haven announces heist shooter Fairgame$

Coming to PC and PS5.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-chief
Published on

Tonight's PlayStation Showcase brought us a first look at what Jade Raymond's new studio Haven has been up to since it was founded - and since it oined the PlayStation family.

The answer to all of that is called Fairgame$, yes, with a dollar sign in its name.

Fairgame$ looks to be a heist shooter starring a plucky group of youths seeking to steal riches from the, er, rich. Said group have a bunch of cool gadgets, and bright pink smoke bombs. Watch its cinematic reveal trailer just below:

Watch on YouTube
Fairgame$ is in development for PC and PlayStation 5, with no release date yet set.

Comments
