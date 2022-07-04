itch.io has launched a bundle for abortion funds

itch.io has launched a new charity bundle to raise money for abortion funds.

The bundle is in direct response to the overturning of Roe v Wade, key US legislation that grants individuals the right to an abortion.

The bundle contains over 750 games from over 600 creators available for a minimum donation of $10. Estimated value is over $3k.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What can Sony do to improve PlayStation Plus Premium?

"100 percent of the proceeds from this bundle will go to the National Network for Abortion Fund's Collective Power Fund, which moves money directly to abortion funds across 20+ US states, with a particular focus on the South and Midwest (where it is often most difficult to get access to abortions)," reads the bundle page.

"This bundle is available for a minimum of $10, but if you have the means we encourage you to donate more. Reproductive justice is an issue that affects us all."

The bundle consists predominantly of indie games from a huge range of developers.

Plenty of game developers in America have spoken out about the law reversal, including Sony studios, Ubisoft, Xbox, Bethesda and more.

A further bundle is also available to celebrate Pride Month, featuring hundreds of games from over 400 LGBT+ artists.