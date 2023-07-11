Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Indie RPG and sushi restaurant sim Dave the Diver reaches 1m sales

On a roll.

Image credit: Mintrocket
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Dave the Diver has been making waves since its full release on Steam last month, and the indie game has sold over 1m copies in its first 10 days.

Dave the Diver is part-adventure RPG, part-sushi restaurant management sim, and has been reeling in positive reviews from players for its gameplay loop and cutscenes.

The game featured in the latest edition of our new What To Play This Month series - we'll have our thoughts on the game up on the site soon!

Dave the Diver official launch trailerWatch on YouTube

Dave the Diver is the debut title from South Korean studio MintRocket, a subsidiary of publisher Nexon. "I appreciate the community so much for being active and providing crucial feedback," game director Jaeho Hwang said in a statement accompanying the announcement of the milestone sales figure, and thanked players for their feedback on the game.

MintRocket is working on a Switch version of the game, which will be out later this year at some point, and it's already Steam Deck Verified. In fact, the Steam version is currently available with a 10 percent discount in the Steam Summer Sale.

Have you tried out Dave the Diver yet?

Topics in this article

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
