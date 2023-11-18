Humble Bundle's Black Friday Fest has up to 90% off games from Capcom, Warner Bros, 2K and more

We're less than a week away from Black Friday and Humble Bundle has now kicked off its Black Friday Fest, partnering with plenty of game publishers who have a whole host of games on sale.

Running until 28th November, the publishers include Capcom, 2K, CD Projekt Red, Warner Bros, Bandai Namco, and many more with discounts of up to 90 per cent off. These even include fairly new titles with Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Mortal Kombat 1 among the highlights.

New Humble customers can also get December’s Humble Choice membership for free when they purchase one of the eligible games including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake, The Callisto Protocol, Valheim, Remnant 2 and more.

We've rounded up some of the best savings on the most popular and acclaimed discounted titles below:

In additions to these great deals, Humble is also running promotion for its annual Humble Choice membership, reduced from £98/$129 to £81/$99, until the end of this year on 31st December. This gives you a curated selection of PC games every month that are yours to keep forever, additional discounts of up to 20 per cent off a range of titles on the Humble Store, while 5 per cent of your membership goes towards charity.

Make sure to bookmark our guide to the best early Black Friday deals for even more great gaming and tech deals between now and the big day itself.