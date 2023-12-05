Romance Hangouts are a brand new feature introduced to Cyberpunk 2077 in its 2.1 update on 5th December 2023.

Whether you want to hangout with Judy, Kerry, Panam, or River, we've gone over exactly how to unlock Romance Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077 below, along with how to repeat a Hangout and everything else we know about Hangouts.

How to unlock Romance Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077

To unlock Romance Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077 you have to:

Complete a romance path with your chosen partner. Have the 2.1 update or above downloaded.

So, you need to reach the end of either Judy, Kerry, Panam, or River's specific character quest and then enter a relationship with them to get the ability to invite them to one of V's apartments for a Hangout.

You'll know when you can Hangout with a romance option when the 'I Really Want to Stay at Your House' quest appears on the mission list.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt Red

When you're ready to experience your first Hangout all you have to do is answer your partner's text and then choose what apartment to meet them in. All apartments seem to work except those located in Dogtown, the area exclusive to the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt Red

At the apartment, sit down and wait for your partner to arrive. You can then hangout with them at the apartment for as long as you like. When you're ready to end the date, go to bed and rest for at least one hour, then leave the apartment area to complete the quest and Hangout.

Don't worry if you miss something while your love interest is at V's apartment, as Romance Hangouts are classed as an "unlimited event", so you can repeat them as often as you like in as many apartments as you want. Some small interactions are even exclusive to certain apartments, like if it has a place to dance. You might even recognise one of the songs that plays if you've watched the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime...

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt Red

How to repeat Romance Hangouts

To repeat a Romance Hangout in Cyberpunk 2077 you have to wait at least two days, then text your partner to pick a new apartment to have your next date in. If this doesn't work for you, try texting them and waiting for your partner to respond that they're not available. You should then get a quest telling you that you have to wait for two days.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt Red

You'll know you're on your way to repeating a Romance Hangout when the 'I Really Want to Stay at Your House' quest comes back. We recommend picking a different apartment each time to see if there are any additional interactions to experience.

Everything else we know about Romance Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077

Romance Hangouts (or sometimes just called Hangouts) are activities added to the 2.1 update of Cyberpunk 2077 that let you invite a love interest over to V's apartment. In our experience, none of the dialogue is new, but the interactions are, such as cuddling on a sofa, or taking a shower with your partner.

We were able to do these activities with our romance option across a few apartments during Romance Hangouts:

Dance

Shower

Cuddle on the sofa

Embrace at viewpoints

Sleep in the bed

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt Red

Going to bed ends the Hangout, so make sure you've experienced everything you want to before you do. Don't worry too much if you do miss an activity though, as Hangouts are a repeatable activity you can experience across multiple apartments. If you want to repeat a Hangout, wait two days after ending one, then message your partner again.

As of writing, we can only confirm that Judy, Kerry, Panam, and River are available to invite to Romance Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077. While Meredith is technically a romance option, we weren't able to invite her (or any joytoys) to V's apartment.

Hope you have fun during Hangouts in Cyberpunk 2077!