If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How iRacing is making up for lost ground with its big 2023 update

Looking forward to the festive brake.
Martin Robinson avatar
Feature by Martin Robinson Editor-in-chief
Published on

Game of the Week goes out to all of our supporters as part of the Eurogamer Essentials newsletter. There's going to be a slight shake-up of the supporters program in the near future (don't worry - it's all good news) so stay tuned for more details, and thanks as ever for your support - it's much appreciated.

As we stumble bleary-eyed to the end of a post-Game Awards Friday, there was a temptation to highlight one of the many starry reveals from this morning’s show. Death Stranding 2 feels like something of a dream game, giving Hideo Kojima a chance to refine some of the brilliant ideas of the original while folding in a narrative informed by the painful past few years (like so many of Kojima’s games, Death Stranding proved powerfully prescient before the pandemic hit). Armored Core 6 is another wonderful piece of wish fulfilment, while there were exciting debutants in the likes of Viewfinder, Post Trauma and Crime Boss: Rockay City.

But, true to contrary type and in another edition of What *I’ve* Been Playing, I wanted to talk about the big new release that’s captured my imagination this week.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch