How iRacing is making up for lost ground with its big 2023 update

How iRacing is making up for lost ground with its big 2023 updateLooking forward to the festive brake.
Game of the Week goes out to all of our supporters as part of the Eurogamer Essentials newsletter. There's going to be a slight shake-up of the supporters program in the near future (don't worry - it's all good news) so stay tuned for more details, and thanks as ever for your support - it's much appreciated.
As we stumble bleary-eyed to the end of a post-Game Awards Friday, there was a temptation to highlight one of the many starry reveals from this morning’s show. Death Stranding 2 feels like something of a dream game, giving Hideo Kojima a chance to refine some of the brilliant ideas of the original while folding in a narrative informed by the painful past few years (like so many of Kojima’s games, Death Stranding proved powerfully prescient before the pandemic hit). Armored Core 6 is another wonderful piece of wish fulfilment, while there were exciting debutants in the likes of Viewfinder, Post Trauma and Crime Boss: Rockay City.
But, true to contrary type and in another edition of What *I’ve* Been Playing, I wanted to talk about the big new release that’s captured my imagination this week.
Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!