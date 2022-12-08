If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Heroes of Hyrule video report receives copyright strike from Nintendo

A "slap in the face for video game history preservation."
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Nintendo has wielded its heavy hand once more, this time on popular YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming.

The channel, which frequently reports on trivia from a specific game or franchise, has been issued a takedown notice from Nintendo. This takedown pertains specifically to Did You Know Gaming's video on Heroes of Hyrule - a Zelda game for the Nintendo DS akin to Final Fantasy Tactics, that was pitched to Nintendo by Retro Studios.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Why is Sony worried about Call of Duty on PlayStation 6?

In response to this notice, Did You Know Gaming stated it considers this move by Nintendo a "slap in the face for video game history preservation".

"This was a journalistic video documenting a game that Retro Studios pitched to Nintendo nearly 20 years ago," the team wrote.

"This is an attempt by a large corporation to silence whatever journalism they don't like," it closed, imploring everyone to "let Nintendo of America what you think".

In the meantime, the channel is looking into ways to get its Heroes of Hyrule video restored on YouTube.

Eurogamer has contacted Nintendo for comment.

As a recap, had Nintendo accepted Retro's pitch, Heroes of Hyrule would have told the story of a magical book.

The titular heroes of Hyrule would have been Dunar the Goron (a "gruff, tough fighter" who "embodied the triforce of power"), Seriph the Rito (a "patient [and] warm-hearted rito" who embodied the triforce of courage"), and Krel the Zora (yes, you guessed it, he embodied the Triforce of Wisdom and is described as being "cynical" but with a "warm heart").

The game's prologue would have told the story of a failed attempt by Link to save Princess Zelda from Ganon. Thankfully, the three heroes noticed Link's absence, and rescued him. Following this successful rescue, Ganon would have subsequently retreated into the aforementioned magical book, but in a weakened state.

The heroes would have then all tried to dispose of said book - that Ganon had arrogantly called 'The Book of Ganon'. However they would find it impossible to destroy entirely. To counteract this, the Hylian team instead would have ripped pages out of the book and scattered them across the kingdom in a bid to stop Ganon returning, with Link placing the now incomplete book somewhere in the Kingdom for safe keeping.

The heroes of Hyrule, with a character known as Kori who would have found Ganon's magical book.

Meanwhile, Did You Know Gaming has other Nintendo related videos still live on its channel, including one from earlier this week detailing a pitch (that also happened to be from Retro Studios) for a XCOM-style game starring Samus Aran.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch