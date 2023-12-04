Here’s where to buy a PS5 before Christmas

With the recent release of the PS5 Slim consoles and the PS5 standard consoles dropping in price, there's never been a better time to pick up one of Sony's current-gen consoles.

With Christmas approaching, you might be looking to get a PS5 console as a gift for someone, or wanting to pick up one for yourself so you can dive into some of the great PS5 exclusive games over the holidays.

We've assembled some lists down below of the best places to buy the new PS5 slim consoles, both digital and disc editions, as well as where you can still buy the original PS5 consoles and any respective bundles to help give you better value for money.

The PS5 Slim consoles feature 1TB of internal storage to save your games on, which should be plenty to get you started. But if you want more storage right away, check out and Digital Foundry's guide to all the best PS5 SSD deals.

Where to buy the PS5 Slim in the UK

Disc console

Digital console

Where to buy PS5 Slim bundles in the UK

Where to buy the PS5 Slim Disc drive and vertical stand in the UK

PS5 Slim Disc drive

The PS5 Slim disc drive lets you play physical games and media and is compatible with the new PS5 Slim Digital console only. Buying the PS5 Slim Digital console and disc drive separately will cost you an extra £9.99 in the long run, compared to buying the PS5 Slim Disc console. So if you know you or your recipient will want to play physical games from the offset, you'd be better off buying the PS5 Slim Disc console. If, however, you only plan to play digital games for now, the disc drive is at least something to consider getting further down the road.

PS5 Slim vertical stand

The PS5 Slim consoles do not come with a stand, only two feet to make it sit horizontally. If you prefer for it to stand vertically, this PS5 Slim stand is designed to keep your console secure in the upright position, making it less likely to fall over should it get knocked by accident.

Where to buy the original PS5 standard console in the UK

Where to buy the PS5 Slim in the US

Disc console

Digital console

Where to buy PS5 Slim bundles in the US

PS5 Slim disc drive

PS5 Slim vertical stand

Where to buy the original PS5 standard console in the US

