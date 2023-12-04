Here’s where to buy a PS5 before Christmas
The best PS5 deals to grab before the holidays.
With the recent release of the PS5 Slim consoles and the PS5 standard consoles dropping in price, there's never been a better time to pick up one of Sony's current-gen consoles.
With Christmas approaching, you might be looking to get a PS5 console as a gift for someone, or wanting to pick up one for yourself so you can dive into some of the great PS5 exclusive games over the holidays.
We've assembled some lists down below of the best places to buy the new PS5 slim consoles, both digital and disc editions, as well as where you can still buy the original PS5 consoles and any respective bundles to help give you better value for money.
And if you're looking for additional extras to go with your console like an extra controller or cheap PS5 game, head over to our guide on all the best PS5 deals in December 2023.
The PS5 Slim consoles feature 1TB of internal storage to save your games on, which should be plenty to get you started. But if you want more storage right away, check out and Digital Foundry's guide to all the best PS5 SSD deals.
- Where to buy the PS5 Slim in the UK
- Where to buy PS5 Slim bundles in the UK
- Where to buy PS5 Slim disc drive and vertical stand in the UK
- Where to buy the original PS5 standard console in the UK
- Where to buy the PS5 Slim in the US
- Where to buy PS5 Slim bundles in the US
- Where to buy PS5 Slim disc drive and vertical stand in the US
- Where to buy the original PS5 standard console in the US
Where to buy the PS5 Slim in the UK
Disc console
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console - £479.99 at PlayStation Direct
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console - £470 at ShopTo
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console - £479 at Very
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console - £479 at Currys
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console - £479 at Amazon UK
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console - £480 at John Lewis
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console - £480 at Game
Digital console
- PlayStation 5 Slim Digital console - £389.99 at PlayStation Direct
- PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Console - £380 at ShopTo
- PlayStation 5 Slim Digital console - £389 at Very
- PlayStation 5 Slim Digital console - £390 at Game
Where to buy PS5 Slim bundles in the UK
- PlayStation 5 Slim Digital console and black DualSense controller bundle - £440 at Game
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle - £520 at Game
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console and free The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Complete Edition bundle - £480 at Game
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console and Just Dance 2024 (code in box) bundle - £519 at Very
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle - £534 at Very
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc console, Wreckfest and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga bundle - £489 at Currys
Where to buy the PS5 Slim Disc drive and vertical stand in the UK
PS5 Slim Disc drive
The PS5 Slim disc drive lets you play physical games and media and is compatible with the new PS5 Slim Digital console only. Buying the PS5 Slim Digital console and disc drive separately will cost you an extra £9.99 in the long run, compared to buying the PS5 Slim Disc console. So if you know you or your recipient will want to play physical games from the offset, you'd be better off buying the PS5 Slim Disc console. If, however, you only plan to play digital games for now, the disc drive is at least something to consider getting further down the road.
- PlayStation 5 Slim disc drive - £99.99 at PlayStation Direct
- PlayStation 5 Slim disc drive - £99.99 at Very
- PlayStation 5 Slim disc drive - £99.85 at ShopTo
- PlayStation 5 Slim disc drive - £99.99 at Game
PS5 Slim vertical stand
The PS5 Slim consoles do not come with a stand, only two feet to make it sit horizontally. If you prefer for it to stand vertically, this PS5 Slim stand is designed to keep your console secure in the upright position, making it less likely to fall over should it get knocked by accident.
- PlayStation 5 Slim vertical stand - £24.99 at PlayStation Direct
- PlayStation 5 Slim vertical stand - £24.99 at Very
- PlayStation 5 Slim vertical stand - £24.85 at ShopTo
- PlayStation 5 Slim vertical stand - £24.99 at Game
Where to buy the original PS5 standard console in the UK
- PlayStation 5 Standard Console + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle - £540 at Game
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – God of War Ragnarök Bundle - £420 at Game
- PlayStation 5 Digital Console God of War Ragnarok Bundle - £440 at ShopTo
- PlayStation 5 Standard Console - £475 at Amazon UK
Where to buy the PS5 Slim in the US
Disc console
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console - $500 at Best Buy
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console Disc Edition - $500 at GameStop
Digital console
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition - $450 at Amazon US
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition - $450 at Best Buy
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition - $450 at GameStop
Where to buy PS5 Slim bundles in the US
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499 at Amazon US
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $500 at Best Buy
- PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Console and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Bundle - $500 at Best Buy
Where to buy the PS5 Slim Disc drive and vertical stand in the UK
PS5 Slim disc drive
- PlayStation 5 Slim disc drive - $79.99 at Best Buy
- PlayStation 5 Slim disc drive - $79.99 at PlayStation Direct
PS5 Slim vertical stand
- PlayStation 5 Slim vertical stand - $29.99 at Best Buy
- PlayStation 5 Slim vertical stand - $29.99 at PlayStation Direct
Where to buy the original PS5 standard console in the US
- PlayStation 5 Standard Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $500 at Amazon US
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console - $420 at GameStop
- Sony PlayStation 5 Standard Console - $450 at GameStop
That's all we've got for now, but we'll continue to update this page as new bundles appear and as prices change in the lead up to Christmas. Be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account to help stay on top of the latest deals, and follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags down below.