Here's how to change Starfield's FOV

Starfield has only been out in early access for a matter of hours, but fans are already taking matters into their own hands to alter the game's FOV.

While Bethesda may yet provide an official option in future, there's no way currently to alter Starfield's FOV for yourself within the game.

But, already, there are a number of downloads available on NexusMods for players to tinker with the FOV, via a new text file added to the game's folder on your PC.

All of these options work the same way, but you can go through this whole process yourself by creating a text document in Starfield's file folder on your PC named "StarfieldCustom.ini", with text as follows:

[Camera]

fFPWorldFOV=100.0000

fTPWorldFOV=100.0000

The first of those options alters the game's FOV while in first-person view. The second of those alters the game's FOV while in third-person view.

As you'd expect, you can tweak those numbers to your preferred values.

