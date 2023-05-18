Here's everything featured in today's Humble Games showcase

With this year's not-E3 looming into view, the season of announcements is almost upon us, and publisher Humble Games has slipped in there early with another showcase detailing its upcoming slate of releases. If you missed the main event - or simply require a bit of a refresh - here's everything, both known and previously unknown, featured during tonight's show.

Wizard of Legend 2

First up is a sequel to Contingent99's popular top-down 2D roguelike Wizard of Legend. Developed by Children of Morta studio Dead Mage with guidance from Contingent99, Wizard of Legend 2 takes the first game's compelling roguelike core and spruces it up with 3D visuals, expanded storylines, new Arcana, and online co-op for up to four players wishing to explore its ever-changing challenges together. So far, this one's confirmed for release on Steam.

#BLUD

The first game from animation studio and developer Exit 73, #BLUD is a 2D hand-animated adventure about teenager (and, importantly, vampire slayer) Becky Brewster. It's described as a "creative take on the traditional action-RPG" and sees players balancing "school, friends, field hockey and fiend-slaying" as they attempt to save their classmates, town, and, ultimately, the world. It's launching for PC sometime in 2024.

Breeze in the Clouds

Developer Stormy Nights's Breeze in the Clouds is a cheerfully presented 2D action-adventure starring a brawling corgi named - what else? - Breeze. It sees our fluffy hero transported to the world of Tropolis, where he must use his newfound weather-based powers to battle enemies and traverse weather-inspired biomes to stop a nefarious pollution plot. Breeze in the Clouds is due to launch on PC at some currently unspecified future point.

Stray Gods: The Role Playing Musical

We've already heard plenty about Dragon Age creator David Gaider's Stray Gods in the run-up to its release later this year, but it took to the stage for another brief showing as part of Humble's showcase. There's not much new to report about the "one part narrative-driven adventure and one part interactive musical" - which tells the story of Grace, a young woman whose life is upended after the Last Muse of ancient Greek mythology dies in her arms - but it continues to look hugely promising, and I can't wait for its 3rd August release on PC.

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, which is the work of developer Squid Shock Studios is certainly a striking, sporting a hand-drawn artstyle reminiscent of the classic Japanese Ukiyo-e watercolours and wood carvings that gave Capcom's beloved Ōkami its look. Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, though, is a 2.5D action-platformer that sees players controlling the Celestial Blossom Bō and using a blend of shapeshifting abilities and celestial powers to explore a world of Japanese folklore. It's coming to PC sometime next year.

Cataclismo

Cataclismo is the latest title from Digital Sun Games, which previously created Moonlighter and League of Legends spin-off The Mageseeker. Cataclismo looks very different from those games, though, serving up a striking blend of fortress building, tower defense, and real-time strategy as players lead an expedition through a desolate, dark fantasy world in a bid to rebuild humanity. There's no release date for this one yet, but it's coming to Steam.

Lost Skies

Bossa Studios' Lost Skies is a bit of a weird one. It's described as an open-world co-op adventure in which up to 6 players can explore a world of airborne islands using their grapple hooks and by building fully customisable airships. The weird bit, then, as some of you might already have twigged, is that all this sounds an awful lot like Bossa's Worlds Adrift, a massively multiplayer sandbox game that launched in 2017 and was shut down in 2019 after it failed to find an audience. In a developer interview announcing Lost Skies, Bossa confirms it was inspired by that earlier game, so it'll be interesting to see how its promising core translates to a smaller-scale, more focused adventure when it eventually arrives.

Supraland: Six Inches Under

Supra Games' Supraland: Six Inches Under - a follow-up to the well-received Supraland - is a first-person puzzle-platformer with Metroidvania elements. It initially launched for PC at the start of last year, but now, a little under 18 months later, work on a console adaptation is finally complete - and Supraland: Six Inches Under is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Game Pass.