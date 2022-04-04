If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Half-Life: Alyx mod brings whole new campaign to the game

Russell and G-Man return.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Half-Life: Alyx mod Levitation is adding a whole new full campaign.

Free for owners of the game, the campaign is expected to be a four to five hour experience and will be released on the Steam Workshop early Q3 of 2022.

A slick trailer for the mod, which you can see below, features fan favourite characters Russell and G-Man.

The mod is the creation of animator Corey Laddo and level designer and artist Shawn Snelling (known for his work on CS:GO under the name FMPONE).

The campaign will see you playing as Alyx as she investigates a floating building in the Combine's Sector X - hence the mod name.

Judging by the wait for Half-Life: Alyx, it could be some time before a new official game is released, but this mod could well tide fans over.

Digital Foundry described the original game as a "VR masterpiece" in their Half-Life: Alyx tech analysis.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch