Half-Life: Alyx mod brings whole new campaign to the game

Half-Life: Alyx mod brings whole new campaign to the gameRussell and G-Man return.
Half-Life: Alyx mod Levitation is adding a whole new full campaign.
Free for owners of the game, the campaign is expected to be a four to five hour experience and will be released on the Steam Workshop early Q3 of 2022.
A slick trailer for the mod, which you can see below, features fan favourite characters Russell and G-Man.
The mod is the creation of animator Corey Laddo and level designer and artist Shawn Snelling (known for his work on CS:GO under the name FMPONE).
The campaign will see you playing as Alyx as she investigates a floating building in the Combine's Sector X - hence the mod name.
Judging by the wait for Half-Life: Alyx, it could be some time before a new official game is released, but this mod could well tide fans over.
Digital Foundry described the original game as a "VR masterpiece" in their Half-Life: Alyx tech analysis.
