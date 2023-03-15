Guild Wars publisher announces first real-time strategy game, Project G

NCSoft, the Korean publisher of Guild Wars, has announced its first real-time strategy game named Project G.

The game will be released globally across PC and mobile.

The announcement joins the debut trailer, below, featuring in-game gameplay built on Unreal Engine.

Project G Official Trailer

Set in the world of Pangea, players must develop their land by constructing buildings and gathering residents, before venturing out with an army to defeat enemies and monsters - including giant dragons that rain flames upon buildings.

Pangea is a bright fantasy world and will feature multiple races. Players will need to make tactical decisions based on those dragons and 'Strategic Arms' as they complete objective and territory conquest wars.

It's unclear what otherwise sets this game apart from others in the genre, although the game's project director promises an unprecedented scale.

"Building an RTS title upon NCSoft's advanced technology accumulated with MMO-based massive-scale battle system, we aim to create unprecedented scale and quality that have not been witnessed in any other strategy games," said project director Minseok Seo.

"Players will be able to experience the quintessence of strategy games, coupled with various units and worlds unique to Project G, making the gameplay itself the fun factor for the players."

Project G does not currently have a release date. And what exactly does the G stand for?