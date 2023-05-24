Gris creator reveals next game, Neva
Tissues at the ready.
The creator of sad indie Gris, Nomada Studio, has revealed its next game: Neva.
Revealed at Sony's PlayStation Showcase, the game has a gorgeous artstyle and - as you might expect - has a particularly melancholic and ethereal tone.
Though no gameplay was shown, the trailer features a young woman and her giant pet wolf who battles an incoming horde of demons.
Sadly the wolf dies and the woman is left to mourn along with a smaller pet wolf.
A PlayStation Blog gives more details, promising platforming, puzzles and combat challenges.
I don't know about you, but I am fully prepared to bawl while playing this.
Neva, published by Devolver, is due out on PlayStation 5 next year.