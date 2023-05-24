If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gris creator reveals next game, Neva

Tissues at the ready.

Neva wolf
The creator of sad indie Gris, Nomada Studio, has revealed its next game: Neva.

Revealed at Sony's PlayStation Showcase, the game has a gorgeous artstyle and - as you might expect - has a particularly melancholic and ethereal tone.

Though no gameplay was shown, the trailer features a young woman and her giant pet wolf who battles an incoming horde of demons.

Watch on YouTube
Neva | Reveal Trailer

Sadly the wolf dies and the woman is left to mourn along with a smaller pet wolf.

A PlayStation Blog gives more details, promising platforming, puzzles and combat challenges.

I don't know about you, but I am fully prepared to bawl while playing this.

Neva, published by Devolver, is due out on PlayStation 5 next year.

