Grim Guardians: Demon Purge is another gothic platformer from Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon dev

With two gothic platformers under its belt in Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon and its sequel, you might think developer Inti Creates would have had its fill of moonlit spires, opulent interiors, and the like, but no! The studio has now unveiled Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 23rd February.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge - described by Inti as a "2D side-scrolling action game" - certainly has the whiff of a Castlevania about it, ticking all the right aesthetic boxes as its demon-hunting sister protagonists brave a sprawling castle in an attempt to save their school.

Progress unfolds across distinct stages, with each sister having access to unique skills that players can utilise by switching between them. There are also bosses that reward new weapons on defeat - opening up new routes in later areas - plus two-player co-op for those that want to play with a friend. Additionally, Inti promises extensive difficulty options with the game's Style System, and unique changes on repeat plays.

You can see some of Grim Guardians' features in the gameplay trailer above, and there's a slightly more effervescent spin on things in the Japanese opening movie trailer, which adds a bouncy J-pop beat to the whole thing.

Inti Creates has a strong track record when it comes to delivering meticulously crafted - and wonderfully entertaining - retro platformers, having birthed the likes of Blaster Master Zero, Azure Striker Gunvolt, and Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon, so a new game from the developer is always worth keeping an eye on.

We'll know how the studio's latest fares when Grim Guardians: Demon Purge comes to Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam on 23rd February.