Green Man Gaming's Black Friday sale has some huge savings on PlayStation Studios PC games and more
Including big discounts on Horizon, Spider-Man, and The Last of Us.
For its Black Friday sale, Green Man Gaming is offering major savings across loads of PC games on Steam, with some of the best prices we've seen so far.
A particular highlight is that these include titles from PlayStation Studios, including blockbusters like The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Horizon: Zero Dawn, and the discounts will save you more than just going directly to the Steam storefront.
The best saving is for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for just £8.20, though you'll have to act quick on this one as it's a Star Deal that expires by Thursday 23 November at 5pm GMT.
We've rounded up some of the best savings on the most popular and acclaimed games below:
- The Last of Us Part 1 at Green Man Gaming - £28.80 (Was £49.99)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at Green Man Gaming - £25.79 (Was £49.99)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Green Man Gaming - £20.63 (Was £39.99)
- God of War at Green Man Gaming - £20.63 (Was £39.99)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 at Green Man Gaming - £38.99 (Was £49.99)
- Starfield at Green Man Gaming - £45.11 (Was £59.99)
- Dark Souls Remastered at Green Man Gaming - £15.05 (Was £34.99)
- Street Fighter 6 at Green Man Gaming - £28.70 (Was £49.99)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake at Green Man Gaming - £28.70/$39.59 (Was £49.99/$59.99)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak expansion at Green Man Gaming - £21.75 (Was £49.99)
- Mortal Kombat 1 at Green Man Gaming - £35.69 (Was £49.99)
- Gotham Knights at Green Man Gaming - £8.50 (Was £49.99)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns at Green Man Gaming - £14.36 (Was £49.99)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition at Green Man Gaming - £19.57 (Was £49.99)
- Lego 2K Drive at Green Man Gaming - £21.75 (Was £49.99)
- One Piece Odyssey at Green Man Gaming - £17.20 (Was £49.99)
- We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie at Green Man Gaming - £10.75 (Was £24.99)
- Crusader Kings 3 at Green Man Gaming - £18.90 (Was £41.99)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla at Green Man Gaming - £11 (Was £49.99)
- Dredge at Green Man Gaming - £14.02 (Was £21.99)
