Green Man Gaming's Black Friday sale has some huge savings on PlayStation Studios PC games and more

For its Black Friday sale, Green Man Gaming is offering major savings across loads of PC games on Steam, with some of the best prices we've seen so far.

A particular highlight is that these include titles from PlayStation Studios, including blockbusters like The Last of Us Part 1, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Horizon: Zero Dawn, and the discounts will save you more than just going directly to the Steam storefront.

The best saving is for Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for just £8.20, though you'll have to act quick on this one as it's a Star Deal that expires by Thursday 23 November at 5pm GMT.

We've rounded up some of the best savings on the most popular and acclaimed games below:

