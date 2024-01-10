Grab this Western Digital SN580 1TB SSD for only £51 before the discount expires today

Right now eBay has a discount code that takes 15 per cent off your purchase up to £75, which can be used to get lots of different tech and gaming products for their lowest price.

The code, "JANJOY15" expires today though, so if you want to get a cheap upgrade for your setup now's the time to do it.

If you're after an affordable SSD upgrade, the WD_Black SN580 is a great choice thanks to its PCIe 4.0 speeds and its low price, which is even lower thanks to the discount code "JANJOY15" which takes it down to just £50.99:

Although it isn't part of Western Digital's WD_BLACK line of SSDs, the SN580 is a great SSD gaming, and is actually the PCIe 4.0 version of Digital Foundry's best SSD for PC gamers.

Because of that PCIe 4.0 structure, the SN580 has excellent speeds for the price, with read and write speeds of up to 4,150 MB/s, and random speeds of up to 600K IOPS/ 750K IOPS for read and writes respectively.

Those speeds mean you'll have much faster transfer and loading times compared to an older PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD, and you'll notice a serious performance boost compared to any physical hard drive. For just over £50 you can get a serious performance upgrade and a terabyte of storage to help keep as many games installed and ready to play as you can.

The "JANJOY15" discount code you need to use ends today, so if you want to snag this SSD for cheap you'll have to be quick. If you miss out or are looking for something different, you can check out our January sales gaming deals hub to see what other deals there are to grab this month.

