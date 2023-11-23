Grab a DualSense Edge PS5 controller for just £195, the lowest price we've seen ahead of Black Friday

We’re halfway through the week leading up to Black Friday 2023, and there are no signs of the gaming deals slowing down with many more slowly revealing themselves as the week goes on.

One deal that’s not considered under any sale right now but is still worth considering nonetheless, is The Game Collection’s offer of a PS5 DualSense Edge controller for just £195.

It’s admittedly not a massive saving off its £209.99 RRP, but it’s still the best deal we’ve spotted thus far, and one you should most definitely consider before it potentially runs out of stock.

There’s also the possibility – given the lack of discounts or price drops since its launch back in January – that its price may not even get much of a discount during Black Friday sales. Even more of a reason to not miss out on this one!

As for the controller itself, it has a bunch of unique features that standard DualSense controllers don’t have, as well as a dedicated PS5 system user interface that lets you tweak specific settings via the console.

A couple of examples are the mappable back buttons, and replaceable stick modules – the former will allow you to map in-game controls and actions to a couple of buttons at the back of the controller for easier access when playing games, whilst the latter will allow you to swap out the stick modules if there’s any damage sustained to them, preventing the need to buy another controller entirely.

For the full list of features, be sure to check out the full listing.

