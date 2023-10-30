Grab a 4TB Crucial P3 SSD for £145 on eBay thanks to a Halloween discount code

Installing a fast SSD is an easy way to upgrade your current PC setup and should be a key part of any PC build you're putting together, and now that PCIe Gen 3 SSDs have had massive drops in price, it can be an affordable upgrade option to help add large amounts of storage without stretching your budget.

If you want to add a really big chunk of fast storage to your PC, you can get a 4TB Crucial P3 SSD for £145 from eBuyer's eBay store by using the code "SPOOKY20" at checkout to take 20 percent off:

To get this discount, just add the Crucial P3 to your basket then enter the code "SPOOKY20" in the vouchers box on the payment page when you go to checkout.

Although the P3 is an older Gen 3 NVMe drive, its sequential read and write speeds of 3500MB/s and 3000MB/s respectively will be a definite upgrade to any older solid state drives, and will be a game-changing upgrade over any older mechanical hard drive you might still be using.

Your game load times will also get a boost thanks to the just as impressive random speeds of 650K and 700 IOPS for reads and writes respectively. The P3's speeds don't hit the heights of the best SSDs for gaming, but it's still a top choice because of its much lower price.

And of course, you're getting a massive 4TB of storage space here for around 36p per GB which is excellent value for an SSD you can put onto your motherboard and have it handle tons of games, files, apps, and be a boot drive.

We expect to see more great deals on the best gaming SSDs in the next month as we get closer to the Black Friday sales