Get this SteelSeries Aerox 5 gaming mouse for half price off in this Amazon Black Friday deal

If you're after a great wireless gaming mouse that's also ultra light then this SteelSeries Aerox 5 wireless gaming mouse is now down to its lowest price, more than half its original RRP of £129.99 to just £62.99.

Sporting a honeycomb design, this wireless mouse weighs an ultra-light 74g and connects with a 2.4GHz USB for lag-free response perfect for whether you're playing a fast-paced shooter, MOBA or any game on your PC, with a total of nine programmable buttons.

It also boasts an incredible 180 hours of battery life, and if you do find you're running low then it fast-charging USB-C cable will give you 40 hours after just 15 minutes of charging.

While modern wireless mice have made lag virtually a thing of the past, some may ultimately prefer wired mice for zero latency as well as never having to worry about charging, and these are still the cheaper options. In which case, you may prefer the Aerox 5 wired gaming mouse, which has been reduced to £43.99, also the lowest price we've seen for it since last year.

