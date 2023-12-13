Get this fantastic DF-recommended EPOS H6Pro headset for just £52 from Amazon right now

It's a real shame to see EPOS drop out of the gaming headset space, as they've been a criminally underrated brand who've put out some fantastic headsets in recent years, including a few entries on relevant best lists we've curated. One of the standout offerings is the EPOS H6Pro, which makes for one of the best PC gaming headsets we've tested in recent years. With EPOS shutting down however, it means that a few products have seen their price slashed to alarmingly low levels - for instance, this H6Pro is down to just £52 from Amazon, which is 65 percent off its £149 list price.

The H6 Pro comes in both open back (£72) and closed back configurations, and it's the closed back variant which is at the lower price at the moment. This means you'll be getting a more robust low end, as well as better noise isolation compared to open backs, as oppposed to a wider soundstage with open backs. With this in mind, whichever version you go for, the H6Pro offers great audio for gaming, with detailed output and a nice bump to the low end, which should make gameplay rather immersive, especially in FPS titles with constant gunfire and explosions.

The H6Pro also looks like a rather comfortable headset, with plush earcups and decent padding around the headband, which should make them handy to use for long gaming sessions. They also offer a slimmer profile design compared to the older Epos Sennheiser GSP 600, which makes them less bulky, while the flip up and detachable microphone is a nice touch for convenience and for positioning the H6Pro as a set of headphones as much as it's a headset. That microphone also offers clear output too, so your teammates will be able to hear you clearly over Discord, or whichever platform you happen to be using.

The EPOS H6Pro was already one of our favourite gaming headsets for PC at its original retail price, and this deal from Amazon at £52 makes it even more of a worthwhile option.