Get the Xbox Series S 1TB carbon black edition for £287 from Amazon in this early Black Friday deal

After three years of Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles, we're finally seeing some discounted bundles for the first time in this generation of gaming.

Amazon are currently discounting many gaming and tech products ahead of Black Friday and they currently have the 1TB carbon black version of the Xbox Series S available for £287.04 in this early deal.

This is a modest discount but unsurprising as this edition was only recently released, so any deal will be welcome for those in the market. The matte black finish is a great contrast to the original Xbox Series S console, and it will be surprising if this particular edition is discounted by others during this Black Friday season given it's so new.

The Xbox Series S is a great, budget-friendly way to join the new generation of gaming, with games supporting up to 1440p resolution such as Starfield, or high frame rates for online and action games such as Doom Eternal, Call of Duty and Fortnite. And with the 1TB of internal storage, this is going to be a great way to check out games without worrying about extra storage options.

To check out other Xbox deals, click here to see the games and accessories we've spotted that have received discounts already. And if you're after something else to upgrade your gaming setup overall, here are the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.