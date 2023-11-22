Get the PS5-compatible Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD for under £50 in this early Black Friday deal

Deals for Black Friday 2023 just keep coming in, with plenty of savings to be made across a wide range of gaming tech items.

If you've snapped up the best Black Friday PS5 deal then you're probably also looking at a great PS5 SSD deal so that you can have more games installed on your PS5 as its included 825GB fills up fast. The good news is that SSD prices have gotten a lot cheaper and if you want to quickly double your PS5's storage for the lowest price then this Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD is down to just £49.99 at Amazon.

While there are other NVMe M.2 SSDs with a faster read speed, the Crucial P5 Plus's 5500MB/s read speed still easily meets the requirements for the PS5, while it is of course also compatible with PC and laptops.

As it's recommended to have a heatsink installed, you may find it better to go for the version that has a preinstalled heatsink since it's only an extra £8, which is probably what you'd be paying for a separate heatsink anyway.

If you think you might need more storage for the long term, then you can also opt for the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD, which at under £100 is one of the lowest prices we've seen for an SSD of that size.

