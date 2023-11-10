Get the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game for the Switch for under £35 from The Game Collection

With Black Friday sales starting earlier than ever, we're now used to seeing tech and gaming accessories discounted by many different retailers.

However, games are still often reserved for the sales weekend later in the month, and that's what makes this deal even more exciting. The brand new Super Mario Bros. Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is currently just £34.36 from The Game Collection's eBay store. All you have to do is use the code 'SAVENOW' at checkout. This is a great saving for a brand new release and possibly the cheapest we've seen it drop to so far.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an entirely new take on the 2D Mario games. Although you still get to jump on Goombas and evil piranha plants, there are a range of new power-ups that transform Mario with new abilities. This includes turning into an elephant, a flower, or a mushroom, each with different ways to play this traditional platforming style of Mario.

It's one of the most highly acclaimed games of the year, and to be able to purchase it at this low price is a no-brainer, especially if you're a big Mario fan.

Check out our guide to the best early Black Friday Nintendo deals for even more offers on Switch consoles, games and accessories.