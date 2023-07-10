Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get the Midnight Black DualSense PS5 controller for just £55 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Alternate colours also available for discounted prices.

Josh Mckenna avatar
Deals by Josh Mckenna Contributor
Published on

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is imminent, but that doesn’t mean there are no deals today – quite the opposite in fact, and we’re covering all sorts here at Jelly Deals.

If you’re on the hunt for a new PS5 controller – whether you’re a PS5 or PC player – Amazon has a selection of discounted DualSense controllers, including their cheapest offering on the Midnight Black colour variant. It's a small discount and not the cheapest we've seen it, but a saving none the less.

For the uninitiated, the DualSense is the PS5’s primary controller, complete with all the core features provided when playing specific games on the platform, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

It’s a controller that’s also available in several colours, many of which Amazon currently have discounted:

Even if you’re not a PS5 player however, the DualSense can be hooked up to the PC, though you won’t have access to the same feature set as you would on PS5.

Additionally, if you’re looking for a more premium option, look no further than the DualSense Edge. Amazon doesn’t currently have any offer available on this version, meaning you’ll be looking at spending the full price of £210 if you’re interested in that.

We’ll of course continue to provide updates and share the latest deals available which can be found across all our Prime Day posts, with guides like our Best Prime Day Gaming Deals guide keeping you in the know on the best offers available. You can also keep up to date even more by giving us a follow on our Jelly Deals Twitter too.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Josh Mckenna avatar

Josh Mckenna

Contributor

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch