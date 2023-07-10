Get the Midnight Black DualSense PS5 controller for just £55 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is imminent, but that doesn’t mean there are no deals today – quite the opposite in fact, and we’re covering all sorts here at Jelly Deals.

If you’re on the hunt for a new PS5 controller – whether you’re a PS5 or PC player – Amazon has a selection of discounted DualSense controllers, including their cheapest offering on the Midnight Black colour variant. It's a small discount and not the cheapest we've seen it, but a saving none the less.

Get the DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller for £54.99 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)

For the uninitiated, the DualSense is the PS5’s primary controller, complete with all the core features provided when playing specific games on the platform, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

It’s a controller that’s also available in several colours, many of which Amazon currently have discounted:

Even if you’re not a PS5 player however, the DualSense can be hooked up to the PC, though you won’t have access to the same feature set as you would on PS5.

Additionally, if you’re looking for a more premium option, look no further than the DualSense Edge. Amazon doesn’t currently have any offer available on this version, meaning you’ll be looking at spending the full price of £210 if you’re interested in that.

We’ll of course continue to provide updates and share the latest deals available which can be found across all our Prime Day posts, with guides like our Best Prime Day Gaming Deals guide keeping you in the know on the best offers available. You can also keep up to date even more by giving us a follow on our Jelly Deals Twitter too.