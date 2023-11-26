Get Logitech's excellent wireless G502 gaming mouse for half price this Black Friday

This Black Friday weekend there's been plenty of great deals if you're looking to save on some of the most popular gaming and tech items.

Logitech is running its own Logidays deals with lots of discounts across it standard and gaming products. This includes the excellent G502 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse, where it's currently half price at just £69.99.

It's not the cheapest we've seen this wireless mouse for but it's still the best price we have for it this Black Friday where it's currently £10 less than shopping at Amazon.

US readers can still get enjoy a significant discount where it's 40 per cent off from $149.99 to $89.99 from both Logitech's store and Amazon.

UK

US

As a wireless version of the popular G502, you've got the same fantastic Hero sensor with an adjustable 25,600 DPI and 11 programmable buttons, while its 60 hour battery life means you'll get plenty out of it before you need to charge.

If you're after the biggest savings however, the Logitech G502 wired gaming mouse is just under £27 this Black Friday as well.

Be sure to follow our Black Friday deals guide where you'll find even more great gaming and tech offers throughout this weekend and then into Cyber Monday, from consoles and gaming laptops to headsets and SSDs.