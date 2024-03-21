Get discounted Nintendo eShop gift cards at Currys thanks to this promo code

Discounted Nintendo eShop gift cards are a rare sight, but right now you can get 10 per cent off them at Currys.

The Nintendo eShop vouchers are available in values of £15, £25, £75 and £100. All you need to do is enter the code "NIN10" at the Currys checkout to claim the discount. You'll still get the full gift card value to add to your eShop wallet - so it's essentially some free cash to splash.

We're not sure how long this discount code is valid for, so we suggest you stock up fast so that don't miss out.

These Nintendo eShop gift cards are all digital, so you'll receive the voucher code(s) via email, once you've completed your purchase. You'll then need head to the Nintendo eShop to redeem them on your account.

Head over to our dedicated guide for more Nintendo Switch deals like this, including discounts for Nintendo Switch consoles, bundles and accessories. We're also tracking the best cheap Nintendo Switch games too.

The Amazon Spring Sale is also in full swing and we're tracking lots of Nintendo-related deals and other discounted gaming products. Check out our regularly updated Amazon Spring Sale guide and our live blog for keep up to date with the latest offers.