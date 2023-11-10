Get an Xbox Series X with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for just £410 in this early Black Friday deal

It seems as if the whole month of November is a window for retailers to trickle out great tech and gaming deals, regardless of Black Friday itself.

Amazon is no different, and they currently have a great deal on the Xbox Series X. You get the console and a digital download code for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for just £409.99. That's pretty great given the game was just released the console's new, increased retail price is £479.99.

Xbox Series X with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - £409.99 at Amazon UK Buy now

What's even better is that this download code gives you access to the cross-gen version of CoD:MW3. This means if you're moving from an Xbox One, you'll also be able to play the game on the older console without issue. This is handy if you're still going to keep your old Xbox console.

This is a great time to join Team Green with Xbox too, because recent first-party titles include Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft Legends, and many more. And of course, you'll be able to play many great third-party titles too.